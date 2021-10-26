Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Sanctions

Sanctions

By: Derek Hawkins October 26, 2021 7:13 am

Kelly D. Ebmeyer sued several prison officials under 42 U.S.C. § 1983, alleging violations of the Eighth Amendment.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo