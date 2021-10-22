McManus appointed as American Kennel Club general counsel

The American Kennel Club has appointed Heather McManus as its general counsel. McManus was appointed to vice president in 2017 and has served as deputy general counsel.

In this new role, McManus will serve as the chief in-house attorney of the AKC. She will report to Dennis Sprung, president and CEO of the AKC.

McManus joined the AKC in January 1993. In addition to serving as the chief lawyer of AKC, she manages the law department functions and is responsible for the Insurance Programs for AKC and its affiliates. She serves as a board member of MAC Casualty and has handled litigation matters filed for AKC and its affiliates and represents AKC at Trial Board hearings.

Prior to joining AKC, McManus was assistant state’s attorney with the Will County, Illinois, State’s Attorney’s Office serving as both a felony prosecutor and chief of the Misdemeanor Division.

McManus earned her law degree from the University of Notre Dame Law School and her bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado, Boulder.