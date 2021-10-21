Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Attorney Disciplinary Proceedings

Attorney Disciplinary Proceedings

By: Derek Hawkins October 21, 2021 7:36 am

Pending before the court is Attorney Daniel Parks' second petition for reinstatement of his license to practice law in Wisconsin.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo