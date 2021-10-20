WMC Litigation Center expands with acquisition of Great Lakes Legal Foundation

The WMC Litigation Center — an affiliate of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce — announced on Wednesday it has acquired the Great Lakes Legal Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit law firm.

The expansion, according to a news release, will allow the WMC Litigation Center to further its mission to promote the public interest and defend the business community from overzealous government entities that act beyond their authority.

In addition, the WMC Litigation Center also announced it has added Scott Rosenow as the organization’s executive director. Rosenow most recently served as assistant attorney general and deputy director of the Criminal Appeals Unit for the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Previously, he was a law clerk for Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Annette Ziegler and a legal fellow at the Pacific Legal Foundation.

Rosenow earned both his law degree and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin.

The Great Lakes Legal Foundation legally became the WMC Litigation Center in late September. As a legal foundation, the WMC Litigation Center will represent WMC and other clients in litigation when needed. It will also provide employers with legal and policy updates related to the cases it is pursuing and others important to the business community.

The WMC Litigation Center is currently involved in numerous lawsuits against the Evers administration. These include a number of actions by the administration relating to the publication of employees’ private medical data and illegal environmental regulations.