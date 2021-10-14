Quantcast
By: Derek Hawkins October 14, 2021 7:57 am

Donald Christopher appeals from an order denying his postconviction motion for plea withdrawal based upon claims of a defective plea colloquy and several instances of ineffective assistance of counsel.

