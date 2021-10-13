Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Suppression of Evidence – Expert Testimony

Suppression of Evidence – Expert Testimony

By: Derek Hawkins October 13, 2021 7:44 am

Following a jury trial, Elijah Vines was found guilty of five counts related to sex trafficking of a minor, including: sex trafficking of a child, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 1591(a)(1), (b)(2), and (c); sex trafficking of a child, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 1591(a)(2) and (b)(2); conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 1594(c) and 1591; transportation of a minor, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2423(a); and interstate travel in aid of racketeering, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1952(a)(3).

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo