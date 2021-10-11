Kennedy, Meehan join O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing

Michael Kennedy and Jason Meehan have joined O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing.

Kennedy, a graduate of Marquette University Law School, will join the firm’s Business Law Practice Group, where he will assist clients in a wide variety of business law matters. Drawing on his experience as in-house counsel for a large construction company, he will provide a high-level understanding of contract management and regulation.

Meehan, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Law School, will join the firm’s Litigation Practice Group, where he will assist clients in a wide variety of litigation matters. Prior to joining the firm, he was working at the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s office, where he managed and represented hundreds of clients charged with misdemeanor and felony cases in Milwaukee County.