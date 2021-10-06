Quarles & Brady names 6 new partners in Wisconsin

Eleven attorneys have been elected partners at Quarles & Brady nationwide, including six in Wisconsin.

The new partners are:

Angeline Babel, a Madison-based member of the Intellectual Property team. Babel represents a broad range of clients in all aspects of patent law in the life sciences, pharmaceutical and biotechnology fields, including patent prosecution, strategic management of patent portfolios, freedom-to-operate opinions, and due diligence and landscape analysis. She is familiar with preparing and prosecuting both United States and foreign patent applications.

Babel received her bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University, a doctorate in cancer biology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and her law degree from Chicago Kent College of Law.

David Groose, a Public Finance attorney in the Milwaukee office. He serves as bond counsel, disclosure counsel, underwriter’s counsel and special tax counsel representing a full range of governmental issuers and financial institutions. He has an emphasis on Wisconsin school districts, providing counsel on their statutory and campaign finance compliance in connection with political referenda and bond counsel on their long-term capital and short-term cash flow financings.

Groose has worked on more than 500 bond and note issues totaling over $8 billion. He received his B.B.A. and J.D. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Michael Piery, an Intellectual Property attorney in the Milwaukee office. With a focus on patent litigation, Piery has litigated cases in federal district courts, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. His litigation experience includes conducting pre-suit due diligence investigations; developing case strategies and managing discovery; taking and defending depositions; drafting pleadings, motions, and pre-trial briefings; arguing evidentiary motions, claim construction, and dispositive motions; and drafting appeal briefs.

He received his B.S. from the University of Notre Dame and his J.D. from The George Washington University.

Patrick Taylor, an attorney in the Business Law group in Milwaukee. He focuses his practice on representing private equity, middle market and publicly held companies in acquisitions and divestitures, drafting complex commercial agreements and counseling privately held businesses. His experience includes assisting clients with both acquisitions and divestitures of companies and divisions, drafting and negotiating supply agreements in various industries and advising clients on a variety of entity formation and governance matters.

Taylor holds a B.S. from Brigham Young University and an MBA and J.D. from the College of William and Mary.

Rachel Taylor, a Milwaukee-based Business Law attorney. Taylor advises clients on a broad range of transactional matters, offering practical and business savvy legal advice to ensure that each transaction is completed in a successful and efficient manner. Her experience includes representing both buyers and sellers, strategic and financial, in stock and asset acquisitions, mergers and divestiture transactions; advising businesses in general corporate and commercial matters, including business planning and governance; and reviewing, drafting and negotiating complex commercial arrangements.

She earned a B.B.A. from Emory University and J.D. from Marquette University.

Elizabeth Wamboldt, a member of the Intellectual Property team in Milwaukee. Wamboldt focuses her practice on IT transactions, commercial contracting, e-commerce, IP counseling and data privacy. As an experienced transactional attorney in both the commercial and technology space, she assists clients with software licensing, cloud and SaaS agreements, the Internet of Things, services agreements, website terms and policies, mobile applications, supply chain agreements and a range of other contracts. She also provides counseling on data privacy matters.

Wamboldt holds a bachelor’s and law degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.