Legal field members join Women in Government board, leadership team

Wisconsin Women in Government, a statewide, nonpartisan, non-profit organization of professional women in and around government service, has announced the appointment of six new members to the 2021-2022 Board of Directors, as well as the board’s new leadership team.

WWIG welcomes the following new board members:

Allison Cramer, Wisconsin Health Care Association / Wisconsin Center for Assisted Living

Karley Downing, Director of State Courts

Cassidy Sommer, Wisconsin Legislature

Jelena Predaina, Wisconsin Department of Children and Families

Tabitha Ramminger, Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Renee Walk, Wisconsin Department of Employee Trust Funds.

The 2021-2022 WWIG leadership team includes:

President — Amanda Graham, Wisconsin Legislature

Vice President — Gail Good, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Past President — Teresa Lueth, Anthem Inc.

Treasurer — Samantha Stohlman, The Welch Group

Secretary — Audra Cohen-Plata, U.S. House of Representatives

Returning Wisconsin Women in Government board members are:

Malika Evanco, Wisconsin Department of Administration; Jennifer Garrett, Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services; Rebecca Larson, Wisconsin Independent Colleges and Universities; Kate Easton, Wisconsin Historical Society; Diane Handrick, Wisconsin Legislature; Nela Kalpic, Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin; Kate Levin, State Legislative Leaders Foundation; Gina Pruski, Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office; Rose Smyrski, UW-Platteville; and Megan Zurbriggen, University of Wisconsin School of Law.