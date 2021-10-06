Legal field members join Women in Government board, leadership team

Wisconsin Women in Government, a statewide, nonpartisan, non-profit organization of professional women in and around government service, has announced the appointment of six new members to the 2021-2022 Board of Directors, as well as the board’s new leadership team.
WWIG welcomes the following new board members:
- Allison Cramer, Wisconsin Health Care Association / Wisconsin Center for Assisted Living
- Karley Downing, Director of State Courts
- Cassidy Sommer, Wisconsin Legislature
- Jelena Predaina, Wisconsin Department of Children and Families
- Tabitha Ramminger, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Renee Walk, Wisconsin Department of Employee Trust Funds.
The 2021-2022 WWIG leadership team includes:
- President — Amanda Graham, Wisconsin Legislature
- Vice President — Gail Good, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
- Past President — Teresa Lueth, Anthem Inc.
- Treasurer — Samantha Stohlman, The Welch Group
- Secretary — Audra Cohen-Plata, U.S. House of Representatives
Returning Wisconsin Women in Government board members are:
Malika Evanco, Wisconsin Department of Administration; Jennifer Garrett, Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services; Rebecca Larson, Wisconsin Independent Colleges and Universities; Kate Easton, Wisconsin Historical Society; Diane Handrick, Wisconsin Legislature; Nela Kalpic, Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin; Kate Levin, State Legislative Leaders Foundation; Gina Pruski, Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office; Rose Smyrski, UW-Platteville; and Megan Zurbriggen, University of Wisconsin School of Law.