Legal field members join Women in Government board, leadership team

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF October 6, 2021 9:03 am

Wisconsin Women in Government, a statewide, nonpartisan, non-profit organization of professional women in and around government service, has announced the appointment of six new members to the 2021-2022 Board of Directors, as well as the board’s new leadership team.

WWIG welcomes the following new board members:

  • Allison Cramer, Wisconsin Health Care Association / Wisconsin Center for Assisted Living
  • Karley Downing, Director of State Courts
  • Cassidy Sommer, Wisconsin Legislature
  • Jelena Predaina, Wisconsin Department of Children and Families
  • Tabitha Ramminger, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
  • Renee Walk, Wisconsin Department of Employee Trust Funds.

The 2021-2022 WWIG leadership team includes:

  • President — Amanda Graham, Wisconsin Legislature
  • Vice President — Gail Good, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
  • Past President — Teresa Lueth, Anthem Inc.
  • Treasurer — Samantha Stohlman, The Welch Group
  • Secretary — Audra Cohen-Plata, U.S. House of Representatives

Returning Wisconsin Women in Government board members are:

Malika Evanco, Wisconsin Department of Administration; Jennifer Garrett, Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services; Rebecca Larson, Wisconsin Independent Colleges and Universities; Kate Easton, Wisconsin Historical Society; Diane Handrick, Wisconsin Legislature; Nela Kalpic, Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin; Kate Levin, State Legislative Leaders Foundation; Gina Pruski, Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office; Rose Smyrski, UW-Platteville; and Megan Zurbriggen, University of Wisconsin School of Law.

