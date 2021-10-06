GRGB attorneys named to Best Lawyers in the Midwest list

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown has several lawyers listed in the Best Lawyers in the Midwest issue. Joshua Gimbel and Kathryn Keppel have also been named as “Lawyer of the Year” honorees.

Best Lawyers is a peer-based review system that serves to identify the most talented attorneys within a geographic region. Using information excerpted from the 2022 editions of The Best Lawyers in America® and the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America, this stand-alone publication features more than 10,000 lawyers recognized for their top legal talent in the Midwest. “Lawyer of the Year” honorees are based on extremely high overall feedback within specific practice areas and metropolitan regions.