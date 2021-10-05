UW-grad Mueller joins Greensfelder

Kurt Mueller has joined Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale’s Chicago office as counsel in its Business Services practice group.

With more than 25 years of corporate law experience, Mueller’s practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, venture capital and private equity investments, fund formations and sophisticated joint venture transactions. His experience also includes corporate governance, credit facilities, employment agreements, leases, intellectual property agreements and all manner of other agreements documenting business transactions.

Before joining Greensfelder, Mueller practiced as a partner and senior counsel at several prominent national firms. He has also worked as in-house counsel for a large bank’s private equity and strategic investing business, where he advised investment professionals on portfolio company acquisitions and dispositions, including applicable banking regulatory matters.

He earned his law degree from Boston University and his degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Wisconsin.