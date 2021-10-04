Quantcast
Home / Legal News / State senator will mount challenge for congressional seat

State senator will mount challenge for congressional seat

By: Dan Shaw, dshaw@wislawjournal.com October 4, 2021 9:50 am

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A state lawmaker announced Monday he will run for an open congressional seat representing southwestern Wisconsin. Democratic Sen. Brad Pfaff of Onalaska told the La Crosse Tribune he will run in the 3rd Congressional District next year. Pfaff won election to the Senate last year after Republicans who control the chamber ...

