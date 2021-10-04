Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Jury Instructions

Jury Instructions

By: Derek Hawkins October 4, 2021 9:13 am

Richard Brooks, an African American police officer, made statements on multiple occasions complaining that his employer, the City of Kankakee, Illinois, favored white officers.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo