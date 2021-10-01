Deadline extended for Court of Appeals-District II applicants

Gov. Tony Evers announced on Sept. 10 that he is seeking applicants for the Court of Appeals – District II. Application materials must now be received no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15.

The appointment will fill a vacancy being created by Judge Paul F. Reilly’s resignation, effective Jan. 3. The new judge will complete a term ending July 31, 2022.

District II consists of Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, and Winnebago counties.

To apply, email a completed application form and supporting materials to GovJudicialAppointments@Wisconsin.gov.

The application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Evers’ website at www.evers.wi.gov. Applicants with questions about the judicial selection process can contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.