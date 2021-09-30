Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / OWI – Reasonable Suspicion – Suppression of Evidence

OWI – Reasonable Suspicion – Suppression of Evidence

By: Derek Hawkins September 30, 2021 7:54 am

Anthony Harris appeals a judgment of conviction for possession of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) as a repeater and for third-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (OWI).

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo