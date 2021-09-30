Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Abuse of Discretion – Sentence Modification

Abuse of Discretion – Sentence Modification

By: Derek Hawkins September 30, 2021 7:55 am

In these consolidated matters, Jonathan M. Kwiatkowski appeals from judgments convicting him of third-degree sexual assault and misconduct in public office, and an order denying his postconviction motion for resentencing or sentence modification.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo