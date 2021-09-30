Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Abuse of Discretion – Class Certification

Abuse of Discretion – Class Certification

By: Derek Hawkins September 30, 2021 7:56 am

Verisma Systems, Inc., and Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital, Inc., appeal from an order of the circuit court certifying a class.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo