Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / 6th Amendment Violation – Confrontation Clause

6th Amendment Violation – Confrontation Clause

By: Derek Hawkins September 30, 2021 7:57 am

In 2007, Oscar C. Thomas was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault, and false imprisonment in the death of his wife, Joyce.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo