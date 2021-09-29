Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Sentence Credit

Sentence Credit

By: Derek Hawkins September 29, 2021 7:39 am

Avery B. Thomas, Jr. appeals from the denial of sentence credit for forty-eight days spent in federal custody based on a hold that was imposed due to his criminal conduct in this case.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo