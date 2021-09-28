Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Plea & Sentencing – Sentence Modification

Plea & Sentencing – Sentence Modification

By: Derek Hawkins September 28, 2021 8:14 am

Ryan Swadner appeals a judgment, entered upon his no-contest pleas, convicting him of three counts of homicide by operation of a vehicle with a detectable amount of a restricted controlled substance, contrary to WIS. STAT. § 940.09(1)(am) (2019-20), and one count of injury by operation of a vehicle with a detectable amount of a restricted controlled substance, contrary to WIS. STAT. § 346.63(2)(a)3.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo