Immigration – Removal Order

By: Derek Hawkins September 26, 2021 1:52 pm

Bukola Lomi Omowole seeks review of an order of the Board of Immigration Appeals sustaining the findings of two immigration judges that she is both removable from the United States for having procured an entry visa by fraud and not entitled to asylum or withholding of removal.

