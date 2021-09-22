Quantcast
Summary Judgment – Issue of Material Fact

Summary Judgment – Issue of Material Fact

By: Derek Hawkins September 22, 2021 8:01 am

Johnathon Will appeals a summary judgment granted in favor of Christopher Schlosser and his automobile liability insurer, Progressive Universal Insurance Company (hereinafter “Progressive”), which dismissed Will’s personal injury claim.

