Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Postconviction Relief – Plea Withdrawal

Postconviction Relief – Plea Withdrawal

By: Derek Hawkins September 22, 2021 8:08 am

Cesar Rivera appeals from a judgment convicting him of a sex offender registry violation and from an order denying his postconviction motion seeking plea withdrawal and alleging ineffective assistance of trial counsel.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo