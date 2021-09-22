Candlelight vigil in Milwaukee to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg

On Sept. 24th, a candlelight vigil will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Milwaukee City Hall to honor the life and service of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

At this free event, a group of Wisconsin leaders will pay tribute to Justice Ginsberg’s contributions and legacy beginning at 7 p.m. on the steps of City Hall.

Speakers represent a diverse array of areas touched by Justice Ginsburg’s life’s work, including from the law, voting rights, reproductive rights, linguistics and the arts.

Confirmed speakers include Joan Kessler, retired judge of the Wisconsin Court of Appeals; Tanya Atkinson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Wisconsin; Rev. Greg Lewis, executive director of Souls to the Polls Milwaukee; Dr. Pilar Melero,

professor of Spanish and Latin American/Latinx literature and advisor in the Department of Race and Ethnic Studies at UW-Whitewater; Sachin Chheda, former National Chair, NARAL Pro-Choice America; and local artist Niki Johnson. The vigil will begin with an invocation given by interfaith minister Lee Ann Dzelzkalns.

Following the speeches, visitors can view Johnson’s life-size portrait of Ginsburg’s flag-draped casket surrounded by white roses, which is on exhibition in the lobby of Milwaukee City Hall through Wednesday, Sept. 29.