Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / First Step Act – Compassionate Release

First Step Act – Compassionate Release

By: Derek Hawkins September 21, 2021 7:37 am

Ross Thacker is serving a 33-year federal sentence for a series of armed robberies he committed in 2002.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo