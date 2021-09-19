Johnson, Wedel join Davis|Kuelthau’s Administrative Team

Davis|Kuelthau has added to its administrative team with the addition of Roland Johnson, director of Information Technology, and Robert Wedel, director of Finance.

As the director of Information Technology, Johnson is responsible for all aspects of Information Technology Enterprise infrastructure throughout the Davis|Kuelthau office locations. With over 26 years of experience, he has extensive expertise in all levels of system design, support, administration and project management, as well as business operations and continuity experience.

Prior to joining the firm, Johnson served as the senior systems engineer at Superior Support Resources Inc., where he provided services ranging from field engineering to virtual chief information officer. He also spent time at local CPA and paralegal firms in the greater Milwaukee region, serving as an IT Manager.

As the director of finance, Wedel is responsible for all aspects of finance, including accounting, billing, accounts payable and payroll. He has 29 years of experience working for large, multi-faceted service organizations, serving as senior director of Finance and CFO for two large non-profit organizations in the Milwaukee area.

Wedel earned both his Master of Business Administration degree and his Master of Science degree in Accounting from Marquette University.