Portrait honoring Ginsburg to be displayed at Milwaukee’s City Hall

A life-size portrait of deceased Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s flag-draped casket surrounded by white roses will be on public view in the lobby of Milwaukee City Hall from Saturday, Sept. 18 to Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The display of the artwork marks the beginning of a series of scheduled events taking place during the exhibition to commemorate the life and service of Justice Ginsburg. Events include a candlelight vigil with guest speakers from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, and as part of Open

Doors Milwaukee, Sept. 25-26. All events are free and open to the public.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg served as an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States from 1993 until her death on Sept. 18, 2020.

Internationally recognized Milwaukee-based artist Niki Johnson hand-stitched the

artwork over eight months, beginning in October 2020. Titled “Justice In Repose

(RBG)”, the 8-foot-tall and 17-foot-wide portrait is made entirely of antique

buttons, numbering in the tens of thousands. Together they create a silhouetted image

of Ginsburg lying in repose on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court.