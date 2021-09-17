Just joins Davis|Kuelthau’s Litigation Team in Appleton, Green Bay

Davis|Kuelthau has expanded its Commercial Litigation Team in the Fox Valley and greater Green Bay region with the addition of Senior Attorney Jason Just.

Just assists clients with risk management and litigation in areas such as insurance coverage disputes, professional negligence, construction defects cases, wrongful death claims and intellectual property disputes. He also counsels municipalities and police officers in Civil Rights claims.

Before starting his career in the legal industry, he worked as a police officer until he joined the U.S. Army in January 2004, where he served as an infantry soldier. Just later returned to his law enforcement career and worked as a police officer in Wisconsin, where he received a variety of specialty training and began working as a narcotics officer in 2008. In that role, he worked on numerous investigations, including large-scale, multijurisdictional cases in cooperation with federal agencies such as the D.E.A. and A.T.F. In 2011, he resigned from his position as a police officer to pursue a law degree.

Just earned his law degree from the University of Minnesota and his bachelor’s cum laude from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.