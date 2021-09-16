Judge applicants wanted for Milwaukee County Circuit Court

Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants for the Milwaukee County Circuit Court–Branch 5. The appointment will fill a vacancy created by Brett Blomme’s resignation. The new judge will complete a term ending July 31, 2022.

To apply, email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1.

The application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Evers’ website at www.evers.wi.gov.

Applicants with questions about the judicial selection process may contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.