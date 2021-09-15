UW Law School hires States as first associate dean of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Michael States will serve as the inaugural associate dean of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the University of Wisconsin Law School.

In this newly created role, States will lead the Law School’s diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, with an emphasis on racial and social justice.

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion are central values in everything we do,” said UW Law Dean Dan Tokaji in a news release. “By joining our leadership team, Dean States will help us innovate and build strong relationships within the Law School community and beyond. Our students have long advocated for a DEI dean, and we are thrilled that Dean States has agreed to join us at UW Law.”

States will support our diverse student body, expand existing programs and services, and launch anti-racism initiatives that can be a model for law schools across the country. He will also play a leading role in making UW Law a more inclusive community and fostering dialogue across our diverse identities, backgrounds, experiences and perspectives.

States comes to UW-Madison from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, where he currently serves as assistant dean for Admissions, Diversity, and Inclusion. He will assume the position of Associate Dean for DEI at UW Law on Dec. 1.