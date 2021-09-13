Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Habeas Relief – Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

Habeas Relief – Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

By: Derek Hawkins September 13, 2021 7:00 am

Petitioner Anthony Olvera was the driver in a gang-related, drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of an innocent bystander.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo