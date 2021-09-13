4 OCHDL attorneys named Lawyer of the Year

O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing Attorneys Seth Dizard (Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization), Pete Faust (Mergers and Acquisitions), Greg Lyons (Litigation-Insurance) and Steve Slawinski (Construction) have been named by Best Lawyers® as the 2022 “Lawyer of the Year” in Milwaukee for their area of practice.

Only one lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as the “Lawyer of the Year.” Lawyers are selected based on the assessments of other leading lawyers in the same category.

This designation reflects the high level of respect lawyers have earned for their abilities, professionalism and integrity.