Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / WLJ People / 4 OCHDL attorneys named Lawyer of the Year

4 OCHDL attorneys named Lawyer of the Year

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF September 13, 2021 3:48 pm

2022-lawyer-of-the-year-group

O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing Attorneys Seth Dizard (Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization), Pete Faust (Mergers and Acquisitions), Greg Lyons (Litigation-Insurance) and Steve Slawinski (Construction) have been named by Best Lawyers® as the 2022 “Lawyer of the Year” in Milwaukee for their area of practice.

Only one lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as the “Lawyer of the Year.” Lawyers are selected based on the assessments of other leading lawyers in the same category.

This designation reflects the high level of respect lawyers have earned for their abilities, professionalism and integrity.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo