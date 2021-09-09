Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Statutory Interpretation – 1st Amendment – Right to Free Association

Statutory Interpretation – 1st Amendment – Right to Free Association

By: Derek Hawkins September 9, 2021 8:46 am

To solicit contributions in California, charitable organizations must disclose to the state Attorney General’s Office the identities of their major donors.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo