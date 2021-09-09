Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Abuse of Discretion – Voting Rights Act – Ballot Collection

Abuse of Discretion – Voting Rights Act – Ballot Collection

By: Derek Hawkins September 9, 2021 8:47 am

In these cases, we are called upon for the first time to apply §2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 to regulations that govern how ballots are collected and counted.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo