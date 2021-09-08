GRGB attorneys earn Best Lawyers in America honors

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown has several lawyers listed in the special Best Lawyers in America September Litigation issue. Among the recipients are:

Joshua Gimbel –Real Estate Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation (Plaintiffs)

D. Michael Guerin – Personal Injury Litigation (Plaintiff)

Erin Strohbehn – Personal Injury Litigation (Plaintiff)

Christopher Strohbehn – Personal Injury Litigation (Plaintiff)

Christopher Hayden – Litigation-Construction

Jaclyn Kallie – Litigation-Real Estate, Litigation-Construction, Litigation-Trusts and Estates, Person Injury Litigation (Plaintiff)

Best Lawyers is a peer-based review system that serves to identify the most talented attorneys within a geographic region. According to the publication, it is the “oldest legal peer-review organization in the United States.” The goal of the ratings is to help the consumer connect with the most capable and talented legal professional for their given needs.

“Our firm is honored to have so many of our attorneys recognized by Best Lawyers for their talent and dedication to litigation.” said Erin Strohbehn, partner at Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown.