Milanowski new Vilas County Circuit Court judge; DA applicants wanted

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Martha Milanowski to the Vilas County Circuit Court. The appointment fills a vacancy created by Judge Neal Nielsen III’s retirement. She will complete a term ending July 31, 2022.

Milanowski is currently serving her second term as Vilas County District Attorney. Prior to her election as district attorney, she was Vilas County Corporation Counsel for 16 years, handling the county’s legal matters. This included providing counsel to the county board and county departments, working on zoning matters and overseeing various child protection, guardianship, and commitment cases.

“I am humbled and honored to be selected by Governor Evers to serve the people of Vilas County as Circuit Court Judge,” said Milanowski in a statement. “I am ever grateful for this opportunity and am committed to using good judgment, fairness, and integrity in imparting justice from the bench.”

“I know that her appointment will be well-received by our court staff, all of the attorneys who practice in our court and our entire community,” Nielsen said in a statement. “Martha is a great attorney — intelligent, articulate, always prepared and always demonstrating sound reasoning and judgment. Simply put: Martha Milanowski is a good person who will make an excellent judge.”

Milanowski volunteers at her church and plays viola with the Woodland Strings Orchestra. She previously coached youth sports and was a founding board member of the Northwoods Land Trust. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Wisconsin Law School.

Due to the governor’s appointment, Evers also announced that he is now seeking applicants for Vilas County District Attorney. The appointment will fill the vacancy created by Milanowski’s appointment to the circuit court. The new district attorney will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.

The application is available on the “Apply to Serve” page of Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov. To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to GovDAapp@wisconsin.gov.

Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.