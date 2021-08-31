Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Abuse of Discretion – Expert Testimony

Abuse of Discretion – Expert Testimony

By: Derek Hawkins August 31, 2021 7:27 am

James Burke appeals a judgment of conviction, entered upon a jury’s verdict, for physical abuse of a child by intentionally causing bodily harm.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo