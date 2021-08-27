Evers appoints Peter Rindal as Eau Claire County District Attorney

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Peter Rindal to serve as Eau Claire County District Attorney.

Rindal is a native of Eau Claire County, growing up on his family’s dairy farm near Fall Creek.

After receiving his law degree, he worked as an assistant district attorney in Monroe County and then spent a year as an associate at an Eau Claire law firm. Since 2013, he has been with the Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office, first as an assistant district attorney and then as the deputy district attorney.

As deputy district attorney, Rindal handles a full caseload of complex felonies while managing a team of nine prosecutors. He has experience making personnel decisions, training new prosecutors, and working with law enforcement agencies and stakeholders throughout the county.

Rindal is an active member of the Eau Claire community, volunteering for numerous community events. Rindal was an all-American member of the Wisconsin Dairy Cattle Judging Team in 2004 and has remained active with numerous dairy organizations. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Wisconsin Law School.

Gov. Evers’ appointment fills a vacancy created by the resignation of former District Attorney Gary King. Rindal will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends in January 2025.