Home / Case Digests / Plea Withdrawal – CHIPS

Plea Withdrawal – CHIPS

By: Derek Hawkins August 24, 2021 7:44 am

In this consolidated appeal, “Eileen” appeals from: (1) WIS. STAT. ch. 48 dispositional orders finding her children “Erika,” “April,” and “Mark” in need of protection or services (CHIPS); and (2) an order denying her post-disposition motion to withdraw her no-contest pleas in the CHIPS actions. Eileen seeks review of the latter order on the grounds that the CHIPS petition does not reflect a sufficient factual basis for her pleas.

