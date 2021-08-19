Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Statutory Interpretation – Coercion – Affirmative Defense

Statutory Interpretation – Coercion – Affirmative Defense

By: Derek Hawkins August 19, 2021 8:16 am

Charged with numerous felonies, including first-degree intentional homicide, Chrystul D. Kizer sought interlocutory appeal from an order of the circuit court that effectively prevents her from introducing evidence of the affirmative defense of WIS. STAT. § 939.46(1m), related to victims of human trafficking and child sex trafficking.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo