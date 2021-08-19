GRGB attorneys named to Best Lawyers, Ones to Watch lists

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown has several lawyers named as 2022 Best Lawyers in America and Ones to Watch. Among the recipients are the following individuals:

Thomas Brown – Criminal Defense – White Collar and Commercial Litigation

Raymond Dall’Osto – Civil Rights Law, Criminal Defense-White Collar

Joshua Gimbel – Commercial Litigation, Land Use & Zoning (Litigation), Real Estate (Practice Area & Litigation), Personal Injury Litigation-Plaintiffs

D. Michael Guerin – Personal Injury Litigation (Plaintiff), Criminal Defense-General Practice

Russell Karnes – Business Organizations (Including LLCs and Partnerships)

Kathryn Keppel – Appellate Practice

Patrick Knight – Health Care Law and Criminal Defense (General Practice), Criminal Defense- White Collar

Richard Reilly – Family Law

Erin Strohbehn – Personal Injury Litigation (Plaintiff), Employment Law-Individuals

Christopher Strohbehn – Personal Injury Litigation (Plaintiff)

Christopher Hayden (Ones to Watch)-Litigation-Construction

Jaclyn Kallie (Ones to Watch)-Business Organizations (LLCs and Partnerships), Litigation-Real Estate, Litigation-Construction, Litigation-Trusts and Estates, Person Injury Litigation (Plaintiff)

Brianna Meyer (Ones to Watch)-Criminal Defense: White Collar

Max Stephenson (Ones to Watch)-Family Law

Cameron Weitzner (Ones to Watch)-Criminal Defense: White Collar

Best Lawyers is a peer-based review system that serves to identify the most talented attorneys within a geographic region. The “Ones to Watch” designations follow the same criteria as Best Lawyers but recognize those that have typically been in practice from five to nine years.