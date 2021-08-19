Quantcast
GRGB attorneys named to Best Lawyers, Ones to Watch lists

GRGB attorneys named to Best Lawyers, Ones to Watch lists

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF August 19, 2021 11:30 am

finalattygroupshot

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown has several lawyers named as 2022 Best Lawyers in America and Ones to Watch. Among the recipients are the following individuals:

  • Thomas Brown – Criminal Defense – White Collar and Commercial Litigation
  • Raymond Dall’Osto – Civil Rights Law, Criminal Defense-White Collar
  • Joshua Gimbel – Commercial Litigation, Land Use & Zoning (Litigation), Real Estate (Practice Area & Litigation), Personal Injury Litigation-Plaintiffs
  • D. Michael Guerin – Personal Injury Litigation (Plaintiff), Criminal Defense-General Practice
  • Russell Karnes – Business Organizations (Including LLCs and Partnerships)
  • Kathryn Keppel – Appellate Practice
  • Patrick Knight – Health Care Law and Criminal Defense (General Practice), Criminal Defense- White Collar
  • Richard Reilly – Family Law
  • Erin Strohbehn – Personal Injury Litigation (Plaintiff), Employment Law-Individuals
  • Christopher Strohbehn – Personal Injury Litigation (Plaintiff)
  • Christopher Hayden (Ones to Watch)-Litigation-Construction
  • Jaclyn Kallie (Ones to Watch)-Business Organizations (LLCs and Partnerships), Litigation-Real Estate, Litigation-Construction, Litigation-Trusts and Estates, Person Injury Litigation (Plaintiff)
  • Brianna Meyer (Ones to Watch)-Criminal Defense: White Collar
  • Max Stephenson (Ones to Watch)-Family Law
  • Cameron Weitzner (Ones to Watch)-Criminal Defense: White Collar

Best Lawyers is a peer-based review system that serves to identify the most talented attorneys within a geographic region. The “Ones to Watch” designations follow the same criteria as Best Lawyers but recognize those that have typically been in practice from five to nine years.

