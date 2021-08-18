Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Postconviction Motion Denied – Sentence Modification

Postconviction Motion Denied – Sentence Modification

By: Derek Hawkins August 18, 2021 8:08 am

Timothy Trimble, pro se, appeals an order denying his motion to “correct and modify” his sentence.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo