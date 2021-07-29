O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing adds Randall Ollie to litigation practice group

O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing has added Randall Ollie to its litigation practice group.

Ollie, a 2021 graduate of UW Law School, will assist clients with litigation matters. Prior to joining the firm, Ollie was a clinical student at UW Law’s Neighborhood Law Clinic and a case analyst at the Office of the Chapter 13 Trustee.

O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing provides business law and civil-litigation services to closely-held businesses and their owners. Its attorneys represent corporations, institutions and partnerships at all stages of the business life cycle. The firm has offices in Milwaukee and Port Washington.