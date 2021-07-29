Quantcast
O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing adds Randall Ollie to litigation practice group

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com July 29, 2021 10:26 am

O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing has added Randall Ollie to its litigation practice group.

Ollie, a 2021 graduate of UW Law School, will assist clients with litigation matters. Prior to joining the firm, Ollie was a clinical student at UW Law’s Neighborhood Law Clinic and a case analyst at the Office of the Chapter 13 Trustee.

O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing provides business law and civil-litigation services to closely-held businesses and their owners. Its attorneys represent corporations, institutions and partnerships at all stages of the business life cycle. The firm has offices in Milwaukee and Port Washington.

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

