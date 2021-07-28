Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Stafford Rosenbaum hires Isaac Brodkey as Madison associate

Stafford Rosenbaum hires Isaac Brodkey as Madison associate

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com July 28, 2021 12:00 pm

Isaac Brodkey

Isaac Brodkey

Stafford Rosenbaum has hired Isaac Brodkey as an associate at its Madison office.

Brodkey is part of the firm’s litigation team, focusing his practice on commercial, insurance and municipal matters. He also enjoys working on appeals and business law, especially franchise and trade-secret law. Prior to finishing his degree at UW Law School in May, he did a range of work as a clerk.

Stafford Rosenbaum is excited for Brodkey to contribute to the firm’s 140-year history of putting effective client communication at the heart of the practice, according to a statement. The firm has offices in Madison and Milwaukee, serving businesses, governments, nonprofit organizations and individuals.

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo