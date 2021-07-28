Stafford Rosenbaum hires Isaac Brodkey as Madison associate

Stafford Rosenbaum has hired Isaac Brodkey as an associate at its Madison office.

Brodkey is part of the firm’s litigation team, focusing his practice on commercial, insurance and municipal matters. He also enjoys working on appeals and business law, especially franchise and trade-secret law. Prior to finishing his degree at UW Law School in May, he did a range of work as a clerk.

Stafford Rosenbaum is excited for Brodkey to contribute to the firm’s 140-year history of putting effective client communication at the heart of the practice, according to a statement. The firm has offices in Madison and Milwaukee, serving businesses, governments, nonprofit organizations and individuals.