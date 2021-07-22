Quantcast
Home / Legal News / Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown replaces Phoenix firm's 'Go Suns' billboard with '#BucksinSix'

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown replaces Phoenix firm’s ‘Go Suns’ billboard with ‘#BucksinSix’

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com July 22, 2021 2:30 pm

Milwaukee law firm Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown replaced the "Go Suns!" billboard along Interstate 43 near West Fond du Lac Avenue with a message of its own: "#BucksinSix."

Milwaukee law firm Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown replaced the "Go Suns!" billboard along Interstate 43 near West Fond du Lac Avenue with a message of its own: "#BucksinSix." (Photo courtesy of GRGB)

The unwelcome “Go Suns!” billboard near Fiserv Forum is no more, thanks to Milwaukee law firm Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown.

Milwaukee law firm Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown replaced the message along Interstate 43 near West Fond du Lac Avenue with a billboard of its own: #BucksinSix.

The billboard battle is a bit of a firm fight as well. Arizona law firm Warner Angle Hallam Jackson & Formanek was behind the “Go Suns!” billboard. Phillip Visnansky, partner at the firm, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he’s a lifelong Suns fan who just wanted to share in the excitement of Game 6, not troll Bucks fans.

Warner Angle purchased two billboards that say "Congrats Bucks Respect" near 43 and Walnut Street, and Interstate 94 and 84th Street. (Staff photo)

Warner Angle purchased two billboards that say "Congrats Bucks Respect" near 43 and Walnut Street, and Interstate 94 and 84th Street. (Staff photo by Michaela Paukner)

Ahead of the celebratory parade for the Bucks on Thursday, Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown decided to congratulate the team with a message from a hometown firm and share Milwaukee’s excitement about the team’s first championship in 50 years.

Warner Angle is apparently admitting defeat but taking it well. The firm purchased two billboards that say “Congrats Bucks Respect” near 43 and Walnut Street, and Interstate 94 and 84th Street.

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

