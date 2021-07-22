Budzinski inducted as Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers

Mark Budzinski, managing partner at Corneille Law Group, has been inducted as a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers.

Budzinski, who works in the firm’s Madison and Green Bay offices, has litigated hundreds of cases in both state and federal courts over the past 20 years. He has represented a range of clients, including personal injury, small businesses, Fortune 500 companies and Top 100 law firms.

He was inducted into the college during an online ceremony earlier this year. Budzinski said his induction is a testament to the dedication and hard work of everyone at Corneille. The acknowledgement is in a class all its own, Budzinski said, due to the college’s standard of excellence.

The organization is made up of North American trial lawyers. Fellowship is by invitation only, and inductees are evaluated for their advocacy, ethical conduct, professionalism, civility and collegiality.

Membership in the American College of Trial Attorneys cannot exceed one percent of the total lawyer population of any state or province. There are currently approximately 5,800 members in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.