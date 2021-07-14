Quantcast
Timothy Samuelson appointed as new OLR director

July 14, 2021

Timothy Samuelson, a U.S. assistant attorney and former Dane County circuit court judge, has been appointed as the new director of the Office of Lawyer Regulation.

