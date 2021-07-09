Son of missing couple accused of providing false information

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The adult son of a missing couple from Dane County has been arrested and accused of providing false information to investigators, according to sheriff’s officials.

The couple from the village of Windsor was reported missing Wednesday morning. Detectives believe the couple’s disappearance is suspicious, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Elise Schaffer.

The 23-year-old son was booked into the Dane County Jail about 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a family member reported the two were last seen July 1 at their home. The relative told authorities the couple planned a weekend trip to Langlade County and the family was unable to confirm if they arrived at their destination.

Their vehicles have been accounted for, according to the sheriff’s office.