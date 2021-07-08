Foley partners with Boys & Girls Clubs to support organization’s diversity efforts

Foley & Lardner is working with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support the youth-development organization’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

The firm has committed to provide outreach to local communities with a priority on supporting initiatives to advance equity for Black communities that have been historically under-resourced. All of Foley’s 21 offices in the U.S., including those in Milwaukee and Madison, will work with their local Boys & Girls Clubs on initiatives that include coaching, read-aloud programs, school-supply drives and playground projects.

Foley will also do pro bono work for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, helping with human resources and employment, real estate and corporate nonprofit issues that will allow local clubs to offer more programs to a broader range of children.

The nationwide partnership builds on the work that Foley and the Boys & Girls Clubs have been doing together regionally for the last few years. Jay Rothman, chairman and CEO of Foley & Lardner, said the partnership fits with Foley’s culture and mission, and the firm is proud to offer its support.

H Walker, diversity, equity and inclusion Officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, said working with Foley will enable the organization to make a greater impact in the lives of kids across the country.