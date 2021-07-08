Quantcast
Attorney Disciplinary Proceedings

By: Derek Hawkins July 8, 2021 7:43 am

The Court entered the following order on this date: On March 15, 2021, Attorney Laura Waite filed a request pursuant to SCR 22.34(11), for indefinite suspension of her license to practice law in this state due to her medical incapacity.

